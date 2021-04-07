QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA will begin another round of food box distributions on Thursday, which will run through the end of the month.
Every Thursday in April, the YMCA's parking lot at 3101 Maine drive-up location for residents to pick up a box of fresh, perishable food along with a gallon of milk.
In addition to the YMCA, pickup locations will be available at Bethel AME Church at Ninth and Oak, the Salvation Army Family Services Center on 501 Broadway, Unity High School in Mendon, Community Center for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point and Liberty Christian Church.
Drive-ups begin at 4 p.m. each Thursday. No identification or income verification is required for participants.
So far, the Quincy Family YMCA has delivered about 9,500 food boxes and is on track to deliver another 4,400. The boxes come courtesy of the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.