Area lawmakers endorse Rodney Davis for 15th Congressional District

QUINCY — Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy; Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma; Quincy Mayor Mike Troup and other elected Republican officials met at Washington Park Friday voice their endorsement of Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, to serve in the newly drawn 15th District.
"We are thrilled with your involvement and getting to know the big issues of Quincy and Adams County and outlining ways of how we can all work together," Troup told Davis Friday.
Davis, who challenges Congresswoman Mary Miller, R-Oakland, in the upcoming primary, said voters in the Adams County region know he is a strong Republican and conservative that stands up for the Second Amendment.
He added that his record proves that he has written two farm bills and new infrastructure packages and has worked on solutions to the student loan crisis that don't involve President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness plans, which would go on the backs of Quincy taxpayers.
"With everybody behind me and next to me here, they know it takes governing once you win," Davis said. "We've got to come up with Republican solutions and that's what I intend to continue to do and I would urge anyone who's still undecided in this race, go look at my record."
Miller, meanwhile, said she is honored to have the endorsement of former President Donald Trump because she is the true America First conservative in the primary race.
"Right now, voters are very concerned that Democrats are going to try and seize our guns, which is why we must elect tough Constitutional conservatives and not establishment RINOs like Rodney Davis, who supported red-flag gun confiscation for years," Miller said "I am the only candidate in this race with an A rating from the NRA and an A rating from Gun Owners of America, and I appreciate all of the help and support I am receiving from the Quincy Tea Party and grassroots conservatives."
Tracy said if Davis can accomplish as much in the next few years as he did in his previous nine years in Congress, Quincy will be served well.
"Rodney is known for constituent service and that is what I think is really important, whether it be our U.S. representatives or our state representatives, that they do constituent service," Tracy said. "And we will have someone we can go to about federal issues and I know Rodney Davis is that person."
Davis was in Peoria prior to his Quincy visit to meet with Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, who had said the mid-term elections likely will come down to two factors: groceries and gas.
Davis said it is the first time in his lifetime to see five dollars for gas and the Biden administration continues to talk down to GOP lawmakers about this issue.
"We want the administration to invest in American energy," Davis said. "Get the Keystone Pipeline running again, send a message to the American consumer that you're going to approve more energy exploration permits in the United States and you'll see gas prices drop."
In response to the recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Tulsa, Davis said Congress has invested historic amounts of fundings into mental health treatments. However, COVID-19 lockdowns may have stopped people with behavioral issues from having the social interactions that could step them from escalating into a crisis stage.
"We need to address mental health issues not just in kids but all throughout the spectrum and that's one thing that I think Republicans and Democrats can come together on," Davis said. "But unfortunately, over the last few decades in Illinois, mental health facilities that could treat those who are truly ill have been shut down thus forcing those who are mentally ill into our jails (and) into our local prison system rather than getting the treatment they need."
