QUINCY — At the close of the 2021 legislative session, local lawmakers were concerned about the planned uses of the fiscal 2022 budget and the future of partisan legislative maps.
Late Monday night, the General Assembly debated a $42 billion spending plan that would allocated about $7.4 billion for human services, $1.9 billion for higher education and $1.9 billion for public safety.
The budget, which was augmented by funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, also would pay down about $2 billion in bond debt.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said the federal COVID-19 relief funding Illinois received in the 2021 fiscal year offered a unique opportunity for the state to settle finances and pay certain obligations like billions in funds borrowed by the state to cover unemployment insurance.
“We’ve been digging ourselves in a hole for years on the budget but we could really look good to our bond houses and everyone else if we use this money responsibly and not do outrageous other programs,” Tracy said. “There are ample funds given what the federal government has given us and natural revenue growth. That gives us the opportunity to come out well in the budget like we’ve never seen before in years.”
Under the Illinois Constitution, a budget shall set forth the “estimated balance” of funds available for appropriation at the beginning of the fiscal year. Significant gaps between projected and actual state revenues had led to budget deficits for years.
Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, said the state must pass a balanced budget.
“What I’m looking for is a fair revenue estimate and not to spend more money than the fair revenue estimate,” Frese said.
Last week, the General Assembly approved new maps that redraw legislative and judicial district lines. Legislation authorizing the legislative maps await a decision from Gov. JB Pritzker.
Tracy said she hopes Pritzker will remember his pledge of approving nonpartisan “fair maps.” She also was critical of the use of the American Community Survey to draw the maps on the governor’s desk as opposed to census data.
“I don’t think that the American Community Survey data is reflective of the changes in population over the last 10 years,” Tracy said.
According to the Illinois Constitution, new maps must be approved by June 30. If not, an independent commission would rule on the maps.
Frese, whose House district would represent Quincy, said the governor pledged he would veto a partisan map drawn by legislators, so everyone will wait and see if he keeps his word.