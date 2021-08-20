QUINCY — Area libraries were recipients of grants that help cover costs for materials, personnel and equipment.
Jesse White, Illinois secretary of state and state librarian, announced the Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid grants totaling more than $18 million for 638 public libraries throughout the state.
The per capita grant level was increased to $1.475 from the previous rate of $1.25. This increase means the Quincy Public Library was awarded $59,933 and an additional $16,403 for the Townships of Quincy Area Public Library District.
Other awards in the area include: Barry Public Library, $1,944; Camp Point Public Library District, $4,525; Clayton Public Library District, $2,007; Four Star Public Library in Mendon, $6,363; Brown County Public Library District in Mount Sterling, 10,215; and the Pittsfield Public Library, $6,749.
“I am extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to all residents,” White said. “I truly believe libraries are cornerstones of our communities, and I am pleased to provide this increased funding to help them serve the public.”