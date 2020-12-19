Area students named to JWCC dean’s list
QUINCY — John Wood Community College has named 352 students to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall term.
To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time student must be enrolled for nine or more credit hours and must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. A part-time student must have accumulated at least 15 semester hours, be enrolled for fewer than nine credit hours during the current term and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Students receiving the honor included: William Banks, Colten Birkbeck, Abigail Coonrod, Krista Forbis, Eric Oitker and Paige Snyder of Barry, Ill.; Avery Lewis, Rosie Starner and Nina Voga of Baylis, Ill.; Brittni Lawson and Kacie McCleery of Bluffs, Ill.; Vanessa Burch, Jadyn Henry and Kyle O’Neal of Bowen, Ill.; Haley Beckman, Hannah Beckman, Stephanie Fleer-Peter, Davin Meier, Hayden Neisen, Kendra Obert, Levi Siebers, Rodney Troyer and Jalan Vance of Camp Point, Ill.; John Phillips of Chambersburg, Ill.; Alexis Johnson, Jeremy Partlow, Allyson Riley, Ethan Schemerhorn and Audrey Shanholtzer of Clayton, Ill.; Connor Janssen, Alexia Johnson and Hunter Kurk of Coatsburg, Ill.; Fawn Miller of Columbus, Ill.; Melissa Morgan of Durham, Mo.; Brooke Johnson of Ewing, Mo.; Megan Liggett and Kaela Wellman of Fowler, Ill.; Nora Bowen, Noelle Limkemann, Aideen Orr, Timothy Phillips and Kylie Wilson of Golden Ill.; Lane Spencer of Griggsville, Ill.; Regina Atkins, Travis Beavers, Jonathan Briggs, Hieu Hoang, Richard Hubbard, Nexia Johnson, Hope Jones, John Ryan, Laura Shulse, Natalie Skinner, Lisa Trendle and Melissa Wideman of Hannibal, Mo.; David Dees Jr., Matthew Depke and James Logsdon of Hull, Ill.; Lyndi Weir of Kinderhook, Ill.; Justin Dawson of La Belle, Mo.; Anmarie Dosier and Andrew Myers of Lewistown, Mo.; Shawn Arnold, Lee Austin, Carrie Balzer, Jasmine Brown, Allison Coonrod, Connor Ehrhardt, Joshua Green, Julia Hahn, Megan Hedrick, Madison Ippensen, Allison Kasparie, Nolton Klingele, Paige Knuffman, Courtney Lefringhouse, Jonathan Masker, Grace Mixer, Justine Obert, Timothy Obert, Zoey Obert, Courtney Riley, Samantha Rochelle and Kenzey Wagner of Liberty, Ill.; Audrey Ancell, Delaney Cassens, Jaden Cassens and Jinyun Ohnemus of Loraine, Ill.; Carli Scifres of Maywood, Mo.; Madison Beck, Brianna Blickhan, Lauren Gille, Lucas Jansen, Lacie Meyers, Addison Miller, Krista Schrader, Alyssa Steinkamp and Alaina Voss of Mendon, Ill.; Dylan Buckman and Karley White of Monroe City, Mo.; Julie Brinker, Wyatt Fink, Samantha Freed, Michael Goers, Breanna Gooding, Dusty Gustafson, Grace Haschemeyer, Olivia Hea, Kody McKeon, Kiley Sorrells and Bain Woodward of Mount Sterling, Ill.; Sadie Ruble of Nebo, Ill.; Noah Gay and Jayce Koeller of New Canton, Ill.; Rick Franke of New London, Mo.; Nathanael Hull of New Salem, Ill.; Grace Mullhatten, Melissa Myers and Lauren Van Tress of Palmyra, Mo.; Keith Barry and Lucas Loos of Payson, Ill.; Nathan Hoover and Griffin VanWinkle of Pearl, Ill.; Renae Martin of Perry, Ill.; John Dowson of Philadelphia, Mo.; Isaac Amann, Charlene Anderson, Daniel Clostermery, Nicholas Daniel, Jared Fry, Hayden Gresham, Reed Hoover, Angelica Huckstep, McKinley Jennings, Garren Lear, Delaney McEwen, Sierra Nash, James Robbins, Alexa Robertson-Wise, Isaac Shaw, Rylee Shaw, Jayden Stendback and Caroline Wells of Pittsfield, Ill.; Nolan Christian, Jesica Huber, Hannah Klingele and Don Lair of Plainville, Ill.; Emma Dolbeare, Keirra Kramer and Heather Smith of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; Olivia Alford, Victoria Allen, Benjamin Amos, John Anderson, Chance Bailey, Jack Bartley, Ryan Bauer, Samantha Bauman, Amber Behrens, Ashley Bell, Jessica Bezely, Matthew Bilgri, Raphael Blanco, Cooper Bonness, Vincent Bowen, Christopher Brandon, Heather Brocksmith, Isabella Brown, Taylor Cain, Ryan Camerer, Victoria Campen, Rileigh Cann, Devon Cannon, Jennifer Cantrell, Jerry Carpenter, Aaron Carter, Madison Cegas, Paige Cegas, Quentin Clark, Piper Clevenger, Evan Conover, Cierra Courtois, Pierson Courtois, Conner Dean, Kylee Dearing, Renee Degitz, Carson Dodd, Isaac Doughart-Wood, Emily Dozier, Hannah Dreier, Ashley Dreyer, Rachel Drish, Clayton Dyer, Julianna Eden, Marcus Ehrhart, Jacob Eldridge, SchaNique Ellis, Melissa Ellison, Sheila Etter, Matthew Farha, Victoria Felde, Karla Fesler, Samuel Finson, Hanna Folkenroth, Stephanie Foster, Erica Frankenhoff, Morgan Frankenhoff, Gavin Frese, Payden Frese, Jonah Friye, Noah Friye, Jaydon Garner, Kortney Goehl, Thomas Gunsten, Matthew Hale, Paige Harvey, Tawnya Haws, Jeffrey Haxel, Nathan Haxel, Brian Henke, James Henninger, Aaron Hill, Reginald Hilton, Allison Hollenstine, Devin Houghton, Sydnie Hoyt, Chad Hummel, Danielle Jennings, Nicholas Johnson, Bryce Jones, Gannon Jones, Karrigan Jones, Gretchen Kemp, Tyler Kent, Wyatt Kill, Kaulin Kindhart, Victoria Kindhart, Abigail Kipping, Adam Kirkpatrick, Casey Koehler, Jocelyn Kolthoff, Noah Krause, Shelby LaCroix, Munkhtuya Lantz, Emma Laughlin, Lucas LeClair, Ashley Leonard, Kenyetta Little, McKenna Little, Destiny Long, John Lukowski, Sarah Mason, Blake Massner, Christina Mayfield, Rodney Maynor, Matthew Mcafee, Kayla McElroy, Gabrielle McQueen, Chante Mears, Colby Melton, Jonathan Melvin, Chase Miles, Hayley Milhauser, Victor Miranda, Tyler Mowen, Steven O’Dear, Jeremy Orr, Jason Politte, Donovan Prost, Levi Pryor, Donissa Raymond, Joseph Regner, Mya Richardson-Hellenthal, Kaitlin Roberts, Bryce Rupp, David Schell, Renee Schmidt, Katelynn Schoenekase, Allison Schrand, Emily Schreacke, Gracie Schreacke, Jayden Schuette, Kristie Scranton, Amanda Sill, Wesley Simmons, Jacob Smith, Rachael Smith, Rachel Smith, Kaylea Sparks, Donovan Spencer, Robert Staley, Dalton Steinkamp, Grace Stotts, Shannon Stupavsky, Vincent Tobin, Shelby Trenter, Joseph Vogel, Dan Waggoner, Jasmin Wagner, Lauren Werries, Olivia Werries, Jared Wiemelt, Brandi Williams, Justine Williams, Joshua Wittler and Darrell Wright of Quincy, Ill.; Kristen Wegman of Taylor, Mo.; Madison Baze, Austin Cornwell, Hawley Corrigan, Katlyn Corrigan, Lance Gronewold, Morgan Kasparie, Audrey Kaufman, Amanda Schaffer and Greta Shaffer of Ursa, Ill.; Hanna Thomas of Versailles, Ill.; Regan Little of Warsaw, Ill.; and Tera Burch and Rusty Thurman of West Point, Ill.