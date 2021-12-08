QUINCY — Over $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief funding for the Quincy Regional Airport will continue to fund operations and maintenance expenses without having to draw from the airport’s general fund.
The airport already has been the recipient of federal grant funding through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Airport director Sandra Shore said the airport has spent about $170,000 of its CRRSAA funding and has about $830,000 left. Once those funds have been exhausted, the airport will begin drawing down on the ARPA funds.
Shore added that the airport has four years to spend all of the ARPA funds, which she doesn’t anticipate this to be a problem.
With the burden of operating expenses removed from the general fund and the availability of a $9 million unrestricted fund balance from the city, Shore said there is a unique opportunity to invest in some one-time expenses that have been put off.
“I would like to start doing some larger projects we haven’t been able to do in the past while we’re not reliant on the general fund,” Shore said. “(We’d like) some one-time things so that when we do exhaust these, we’re not going back to the general fund for a bunch of money.”
The Quincy Regional Airport also was the recipient of $5.9 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds, which is meant to fund the construction of an aircraft apron and road, T-hangar and taxiway. However, Shore said the airport may need some additional clarification on the eligible uses for the capital funds as they related to industrial park expansion plans.
Shore said there would be a 10% local match of the funds, which would be covered from the airport’s hangar development fund. This special fund has a cash balance of about $700,000, according to Shore said.
“It’s earmarked for the airport so there shouldn’t be any issues with matching it,” Shore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.