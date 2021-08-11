QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported the arrest of Tylar N. Richmiller, 27, of Quincy on multiple sexual assault charges.
Detectives with the QPD and investigators from the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services started an investigation on July 22 into reports of sexual abuse against a Quincy child involving Richmiller. A search warrant was issued that day and served at Richmiller residence, 1617 College Ave. Richmiller was arrested at that time on an outstanding Adams County warrant for criminal sexual assault.
Richmiller was released from on bond after posting a $5,000 while the investigation continued.
After conducting multiple interviews and locating a second possible child accuser, a second warrant was issued on multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
QPD, with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, arrested Richmiller near his home on Aug. 6.
Richmiller is being held in the Adams County Jail with a bond set on the second warrant of $450,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.