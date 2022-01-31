At least 6 inches of snow likely in Quincy over next 3 days

QUINCY — Snow accumulations in the Quincy region are expected to reach at least six inches during winter storms that will run from Tuesday to Thursday, said weather officials.
According to the National Weather Service, the snow is expected to begin Tuesday evening and run through Thursday evening. Quincy residents could see between six and 16 inches, based on NWS estimates.
Brian Inman, chief meteorologist at The Herald-Whig’s newsgathering partner WGEM, said Quincy residents could see up to three inches of snow come Wednesday morning. Another two to four inches could come in throughout the day Wednesday and another two to three inches may come in overnight Wednesday into Thursday, he added.
There is about a 70% chance Quincy could see at least six inches, according to Inman. But in Pike County, there could be between 12 and 16 inches of snow.
Although sleet and ice accumulations are anticipated farther south, Inman said this shouldn’t be a concern for Quincy. In the Pike County area, there may be about a tenth of an inch of sleet, he added.
“I think the flip will be rapid from rain to snow without having the sleet occur in Quincy,” Inman said.
John Schafer, assistant director of Quincy’s Central Services Department, said the plan is to run 24-hour plowing services through Thursday. Schafer said the city has 12 trucks with 12 regular routes while two additional crew members handle parking lots and cul de sacs.
Snow emergency routes will take priority but Schafer urged those traveling over the next three days to be patient as the city works to keep the roads safe.
“If (drivers) can park off the street, it’ll be the best thing,” Schafer said.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he will decide Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning whether a snow emergency should be declared.
Under a snow emergency, vehicles must be moved off the designated routes, and those that aren’t moved are subject to being ticketed and towed once 3 inches of snow fall.
“Probably (Tuesday) afternoon, if (snow) comes together as it’s anticipated today, we will consider it,” Troup said. “There’s been no decision for sure if we’re going to do it or not.”
In Missouri, up to 12 inches or more of snow was forecast for portions of the state, which will be preceded by freezing rain, ice and sleet.
In response, all available crews across the state will be working 12-hour shifts through these storms, according to a MoDOT news release. But because of staffing shortages, there may be delays in clearing some roads once the storms end.
The Missouri Department of Transportation urged people to stay off the roads during these periods of snow and ice.
“This winter storm has the potential to create extremely hazardous driving conditions for most of the state,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in a news release. “We urge all drivers to plan to get to their destinations ahead of the storm and be prepared to stay there. If you can, stay home and give us room to work. Remember, every stranded car slows down the snowplow’s ability to clear the roads and prevents emergency vehicles from reaching their destinations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.