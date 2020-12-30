At some point, the new year will hopefully permit life to 'move on'

QUINCY — Thank heaven, it’s almost time to bid adieu to 2020.
Oh, and hey, 2020, don’t let the calendar hit you on the way out.
From the pandemic tied to the COVID-19 coronavirus to civil unrest to a major economic meltdown, 2020 has been one horrible year.
“Everyone has had to suffer at some point — things have gotten so out of whack,” said Eric Ervin, a longtime Quincyan who serves as a financial planner for Country Financial. “Not only the pandemic and the (presidential) election, but 2020 has been just crazy.”
It’s little wonder most local residents are anxiously looking toward Jan. 1 and the start of a new year.
“I’m the eternal optimist, and I’m especially optimistic about 2021 after what has happened in 2020,” said Mike Jenkins, a property manager for Cullinan Properties, which operates the Quincy Mall. “We won’t be able to turn the page immediately, but it’s coming soon. I think we’re going to see an economic boom and we’ll get back to some semblance of normalcy.”
Without a doubt, the most anticipated event of 2021 is the arrival of the COVID vaccine in large enough numbers to finally help stem the tide of the pandemic. The timeline for the rollout remains ambitious, especially given potential problems of distributing two-dose vaccines that must be stored at extremely low temperatures.
Ervin feels the arrival of the vaccine will help accelerate the process of “getting our lives back to normal,” or least moving in the right direction.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever be back to normal, at least not in the short term,” Ervin said. “We’re going to be limited for awhile.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading leading infectious disease official, has said that most people will be able to “walk into a CVS or a Walgreens and get vaccinated” by April. Other experts say it may take until June.
“2020 has been an incredible challenge, but I think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves,” said Sarah Stephens of Quincy, executive director of Horizons Soup Kitchen. “I think there will be a silver lining emerge from this coronavirus cloud.”
Stephens expects the first quarter of 2021 to be much the same as the final 9 1/2 months of 2020 — until the vaccine can gain a foothold.
“I do think the end is in sight,” Stephens said. “I think we’ll be able to get back to life as we knew it, or close to it. It’s going to get better, I do believe that.”
Newsweek magazine forecasts “once we reach herd immunity, when between 50 percent and 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, masks will no longer be recommended, likely at some point in late 2021.
“I’m cautiously optimistic — 2021 has to better than 2020, right?” said Melissa Shriver-Hackamack of Fowler, a member of the Adams County Fair board and one of the coordinators of the Miss Adams County Pageant.
With Shriver-Hackamack’s optimism comes a does of skepticism. She also mentioned the concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that is emerging in Europe.
“This is all unprecedented, and I don’t think there is any time frame (for a return to normalcy) for the foreseeable future,” she said.
Shriver-Hackamack also feels there may be a new landscape emerging, “and we’ll have to change along with it,” she said.
That “change,” according to Shriver-Hackamack, may include deciding to move everyday life forward in 2021 “instead of (continuing to put) everything on hold.”
Joanne Dedert of Quincy said she never put her life on hold since the world took a downward turn last March.
“My life has not changed,” she said. “I still go, I still do, I’m just cautious. And when I have to, I put the mask on.”
Dedert said restrictions tied to the pandemic have made her realize how much she had enjoyed things that are now restricted or not allowed, such traveling.
“This has made me appreciate things more,” Dedert said.
Ray Wilson of Quincy says he has remained upbeat throughout the pandemic.
“We’ll eventually get to a new normal,” he said. “The old normal is probably gone, but people learn to adapt.”
Wilson feels the the future may hold fewer major in-person events that bring people together.
“But new events will come, and more of the new events will probably be online,” he said.
Wilson said he has missed going to sports events, outdoor festivals and taking trips to Chicago or St. Louis.
So has Jenkins.
“I’m looking forward to getting back out in public with family and friends,” said Jenkins, who feels many of the pleasures of everyday life have been “choked from us.”
There are numerous big-ticket entertainment items on the horizon once the world (hopefully) does re-open. Such as:
— In April, the motion picture industry hopes to capitalize on theaters reopening with a series of blockbusters, led by the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die” with Daniel Craig starring, presumably for the last time as 007.
Also due in the spring is the ninth installment of “Fast and Furious,” Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “Elvis,” co-starring Tom Hanks as Presley’s famed manager Colonel Tom Parker and a relative unknown, Austin Butler, as the King himself.
— Live concerts are also expected to return at some point in 2021.
— The Summer Olympics in Tokyo is now scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, a year after the event was originally supposed to take place. Among the highlights are four new sports — karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing — making their debut, while baseball and softball, both sports beloved in Japan, return for the first time since 2008.
— Live theater along Broadway in New York City is targeting a fall return.
Dedert said the world will likely be dealing with the COVID-19 for years to come, comparing it to annual struggles with other conditions such as the flu. It’s time to move on and adapt, she feels.
“Life can’t stop,” Dedert said.