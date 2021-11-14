QUINCY — Although the controversial Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine requirements still face legal hurdles, attorneys and local businesses are still navigating what it means for them.
A vaccination policy for businesses with 100 or more employees was meant to be established by Dec. 6 and enacted on Jan. 4. Should employees not be vaccinated, they would have to submit to weekly testing and mask requirements.
However, legal challenges put the enforcement in limbo.
Last week, it was announced that the Biden Administration was ordered to halt the implementation and enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates on business with 100 or more workers as legal challenges proceed through federal court. A federal court declined to lift a stay on the mandate for these businesses on Friday.
The ruling was made in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans and was in direct response to the request for an extended stay filed by the Liberty Justice Center and the Pelican Institute for Public Policy out of Louisiana.
COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Illinois also have been challenged under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which states it is unlawful for any person, public or private institution or public official to discriminate against any person in any manner, including one’s refusal to receive or obtain any particular form of health care services contrary to his or her conscience.
David Penn, senior partner with Schmiedeskamp, Robertson, Neu and Mitchell LLP, said in a virtual seminar last week for area businesses that emergency temporary standards can be issued if there is a grave danger to worker safety. But with COVID-19 vaccines being available for nearly a year and COVID cases and hospitalizations down, it’s difficult to prove that there’s a direct threat.
Penn added that there’s a sense of getting as many people vaccinated as possible and possibly incentivizing employees to get the vaccine through bonuses or lotteries drawings.
“Free stuff is an incentive, particularly money, as we’ve learned,” Penn said.
Kim Boccardi, vice president of marketing for Titan International, said in a news release that Titan is still working through all the extensive requirements outlined on OSHA’s ETS and Illinois’ Health Care Right of Conscience Act.
“Safety always has been and continues be a priority for all of our management and teams here at Titan,” Boccardi said in the release. “We will continue to keep that primary focus as we work to implement and abide by the OSHA standards.”
