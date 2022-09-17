Award allows Arts Quincy to expand after school arts program

Arts Quincy will be able to expand its after school arts program after it received a $10,000 grant through the Arts Engagement in American Communities program through the National Endowment for the Arts.  

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — Arts Quincy was awarded more than $50,000 combined from federal and state art programs.

The National Endowment for the Arts named Arts Quincy a recipient of $10,000 from the Arts Engagement in American Communities program. This grant will be used in the expansion of the new Arts Quincy Free After School Arts program.

