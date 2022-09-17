Award allows Arts Quincy to expand after school arts program

QUINCY — Arts Quincy was awarded more than $50,000 combined from federal and state art programs.
The National Endowment for the Arts named Arts Quincy a recipient of $10,000 from the Arts Engagement in American Communities program. This grant will be used in the expansion of the new Arts Quincy Free After School Arts program.
Along with the NEA award, Arts Quincy also received over $40,000 from two awards through the Illinois Arts Council Agency. The two awards, from the IACA Partners in Excellence and Community Arts Access programs, recognize organizations throughout the state that provide access to high quality arts activities to diverse communities.
"We’re thrilled to receive these awards that will help further our mission to increase free and accessible arts activities to residents of our rural area," said Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert. "We hope individuals will join Quincy’s fine arts community and see what it has to offer. Increasing access to quality arts and culture programming is among Arts Quincy’s most important functions."
The IACA award focuses on programs for rural, underserved, and multicultural communities. This is not the first time Arts Quincy has been recognized for these awards. Last year’s Illinois Arts Council funding allowed the organization to expand children’s programming by adding a new after school program to elementary students, expand outreach efforts to the black community through two major events and add audience cross-pollination event that helped fans of one art form meet with fans of another in order to increase attendance at events throughout the community.
The NEA’s Arts Engagement in American Communities grant is designed to support small organizations for projects in all artistic disciplines that extend the reach of the arts to populations that are underserved. These populations are limited to experience the arts by geography, ethnicity, economics or disability. Arts Engagement in American Communities grants support professional arts programming, including the presentation of artists or artworks, marketing and promotional activities, educational programs and organizational planning.
"We’d like to say thank you to our Illinois legislators, Senator Jil Tracy, Representative Randy Frese, Rhona Pierce with the IACA, and Governor J.B. Pritzker, whose efforts work to keep arts programming in the forefront of our economy," Sievert said.
