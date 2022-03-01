Bailey confident of Illinois' turnaround after midterm

QUINCY — Illinois gubernatorial candidate Sen. Darren Bailey highlighted a lack of respect for law enforcement, schools under assault by the government and taxes and some of the key issues facing Quincyans during a Quincy Tea Party meet and greet at the Well on Tuesday.
"We're wanting to get the truth out and the momentum that Illinois is going to get turned around and we believe what we do in 2022 is going to allow our country to get turned around in 2024," Bailey said.
The Republican from Xenia said the mask mandate for schools is not the only way government intervention has negatively affected schools.
"We need vouchers for our children (and) we need to get this woke curriculum out of our schools," Bailey said.
Another concern from constituents is when residents go across the border to Missouri for cheaper services, he added.
"When you can drive right across the state line and sometimes by gas sometimes 50 cents cheaper than here in Quincy, that's a problem," Bailey said.
It was announced Tuesday that Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike would resign from her position later this month after serving for three years.
Bailey said he thinks this will be a relief for Illinois.
"Our children have been masked up for two years and we've pushed back and we've fought against that and so I welcome the change that's going to come," Bailey said.
With the resignation of Ezike, as well as the resignation of former Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia, Bailey said the state needs a governor that will pick people with the boldness and courage to oversee its agencies.
"I think it's very important that we pick men and women of integrity that are going to do what they said (and) do the right thing without the heavy hand of a governor over them pushing them to push an agenda," Bailey said.
One of Bailey's supporters in attendance was U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who decided not to stay in Washington D.C. for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
"We already know the state of the Union," Miller said. "It's in crisis."
Miller said constituents she's spoken with want the country to be energy-independent, want closed borders and have concerns over supply chain issues and other setbacks related to the COVID-19 lockdown.
"That (lockdown) was, I believe, more based on political science than science," Miller said.
Miller challenges U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District.
"The people I've talked to want their members to fight for them," Miller said. "They want people that say they stand for things to actually go to D.C. and vote that way."
