QUINCY — The Exchange Club of Quincy played host on Friday to Democratic mayoral candidate Nora Baldner, who took questions on her plans to address the city’s pension obligations and to unify the city.
The Exchange Club previously hosted the two Republican mayoral candidates, Michael Troup and Paul Havermale, last week.
Baldner’s primary opponent, Brennnan Hills, was going to be in attendance but had another commitment.
During a roughly 10-minute introduction, Baldner highlighted her three reasons for joining the race: the COVID-19 pandemic, the riverfront development project and city services.
Regardless of what has been posted on social media, Baldner said the pandemic has shown that face to face and person to person, the community can come together. It’s just a matter of stronger communication.
“We’ve learned more about each and our community in the last 11 months than I would argue we’ve learned in the last 11 years,” Baldner said. “We’ve really seen who we are in response to the pandemic.”
Regarding city services, Baldner said in a time where small business are establishing a 1% food and beverage tax to help pay for marketing under the city’s 45x30, which she does support, she does not feel confident that the numbers will line up. She added that she was not in favor of privatization, which could cost additional jobs in Quincy.
The floor then opened up to questions, one of the first being how Baldner would address the city’s police and fire pension obligations as mayor.
Baldner said a pension is a promise and what was agreed to when a city employee took job. However, part of the responsibility of alleviating pension payments falls on state legislators.
“It’s got to be a collaborative effort,” Baldner said. “We’ve got to see what the state is doing (and) what we can do, again back to the legality of it. It’s a tough problem but I’ll tell you this, I don’t think we take pensions away from anyone.”
Baldner was also asked about the tribal and antagonistic mentalities of people on social media and what she would do to “stop this silliness.”
Baldner suggested the use of study circle program and other community collaboration efforts as well as emboldening the city’s Human Rights Commission with more authority.
“I think national politics has really divided us and again, if there was a way to just get off of social media and stop that echo chamber and stop looking at that stuff, I think it’s going to be hard,” she said.
The primary election is Feb. 23. Early voting is open at the Adam’s County Clerk’s Office.