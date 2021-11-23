QUINCY — The estimated cost to raise the elevation of Quincy barge dock and unloading area was about $850,000 higher than projected, which may require the City Council to vote on an additional funding source.
According to a draft letter to barge dock customers from Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, the elevation was estimated to cost about $1.3 million.
But the city’s consulting firm, Klingner and Associates, determined that the existing sheet piling had deteriorated to the point that it must be reinforced prior to be elevation. The revised estimate was at $2.2 million.
The project would be funded with a combination of state grants, barge dock reserves and a 29 cent per ton unloading fee increase that would take effect Jan. 1.
“When we talk about having the barge dock customers pay 29 cents a ton, they’re going to be doing that for just a little over three years to get to the $300,000 number,” Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said during Monday’s council meeting.
However, this revenue would leave the city about $410,000 short of the engineer’s cost estimate.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the barge dock committee recommended additional corrections on the north half of the barge dock, raising the roadway leading to the dock and putting in asphalt pavement.
Conte said he hopes to get the project out for bid as soon as possible to get a firm cost.
