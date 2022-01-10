HULL — A Barry man is facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over in Hull Monday morning, according to a news release from the Pike County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop at McCraney Creek Road roughly half a mile north of Ill. 106 on a tan colored Buick. Following an investigation, officers arrested James A. Kurtz, 41, on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and improper turn signal.
He was also arrested on Pike County warrants for failure to appear and for a petition for revocation of probation.
The sheriff's department was assisted by Illinois State Police.
Kurtz is being held in the Pike County Jail. The incident remains under investigation and further arrests are likely, according to the release.