QUINCY — Alderman Mike Farha was perfectly clear on what he sees as the problem in getting Quincy's budget passed following Monday night's City Council meeting.
"It's because of one person's dictatorial attitude," Farha said Tuesday. "We're being clubbed over the head by a dictator."
Farha, R-4, was joined by Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1, Jeff Berman, R-2, Tony Sassen, R-4, Mike Rein, R-5, Richie Reis, D-6, and Patty Maples, D-6, in voting against the annual budget Monday.
"I know there has been some discussion," Mayor Mike Troup said Tuesday. "The aldermen have had the full budget book for over a month now, so we've been waiting on any amendments or proposed changes to be put forward."
Those anticipated changes never arrived. When the ordinance was brought for a vote Monday, there was no discussion among aldermen. The vote followed four hours of budget meetings ahead of City Council sessions over the last three weeks.
"I don't think they intended to vote against the individual pieces in this budget," Troup said of the no-votes. "But that's the result of those votes."
Items that Troup pointed out in the budget included funding police and fire pensions at 106% of recommended amounts, $1.05 million in capital funds for the ward, and a property tax buy-down to keep the tax levy under 96 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, said none of the aldermen who voted no had shared specific concerns with him.
"One alderperson who voted for the budget mentioned to me that they received a call from an alderperson who voted against the budget, encouraging them to also vote against it," Uzelac said on Tuesday.
Uzelac said theres appear to be conversations happening, but none that he has been privy to. Troup echoed that thought.
"I'm sure there are discussions happening," Troup said, "but they're not with me."
A recurring complaint that has come up since Troup took office in 2021 is that communication has been lacking between the city administration and the aldermen. Farha didn't mention any names when discussing the issue, but he still made his concerns clear.
"It feels like the king is holding court," Farha said. "Except I don't answer to any king. He seems to have a very small group that he considers his constituents, but his job is to serve all the people of Quincy. We have to do more for the people of Quincy and the people of our wards."
Specific issues that Farha noted include the Quincy Police Department working for the last two years without a contract, as well as the private investigation that was opened into the hiring process that led to Adam Yates being named the new chief of police.
"Who told him to do that?" Farha said. "Who's going to pay for it? Because that wasn't brought up with us.
"He can get upset all he wants," he added, "because I'm upset with him."
Troup said communication isn't a one-way street.
"If any aldermen ever have questions or concerns, they can always call me," Troup said. "If I'm not in, they'll get a call back. Any alderman that has called me will tell you that I get back to them. It has to work both ways."
Farha said he feels the administration doesn't truly want to work with the Council.
"I'm tired of engaging in the process only to be slapped in the face," he said. "I'm fed up with the attitude, fed up with some of the department heads, I'm just tired of it.
"I hear people criticizing the aldermen saying we need to work with him more," he continued. "But it's not our job to simply do what we're told by one person."
A special meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall because the new fiscal year is set to begin this coming Monday. Farha doesn't see that as the end of the budget fight, however.
"I think it's going to take several meetings to sort out all of the issues," he said.
