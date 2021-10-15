Famed Beatles cover band Liverpool Legends will be performing at the Legacy Theater in Carthage at 2 p.m., Oct. 30.
The band, comprised of look and sound-alike members hand-chosen by the sister of the late George Harrison, performed at the Legacy in 2017.
According to a press release, the 'Legends' performance spans the career length of the iconic British rock band. While performing regularly in their own theater in Branson, Mo., the band has also garnered both national and international acclaim including a 2012 Grammy nomination for their album "Fab Fan Memories." Liverpool Legends have also performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City and headlined the Rose Bowl four times.
Tickets for the show are available at The Legacy Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested can also either call the the theater at 217-357-9479 or purchase tickets online at www.thelegacytheater.com. Masks are required to attend.
