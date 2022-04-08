QUINCY — Bella Ease administrators are hoping that they can open their new facility at 707 Broadway by mid-May.
On Friday, volunteers from Blessing Hospital joined Bella Ease officials to paint walls and perform other remodeling on the building, which would replace Bella Ease’s existing facility on North 12th.
Dennis Williams, program director for Bella Ease, said the building and grants to fund it became available. Therefore, Bella Ease is in a position to improve its communication and connectivity with those in need.
“We’re trying to create a center that the community can come to and get the help that they need,” Williams said.
Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health System, said Blessing Health System has a long history of partnering with Bella Ease for its Teen Reach program, and out-of-school program that serves at-risk youth from fourth to 12th grade, since the late 1990s.
“I am just so pleased for (Bella Ease) because they are working with families and with kids and they’re helping them find their places, making sure they’re off the streets and they’re helping them excel in schools,” Kahn said. “I just think it’s great work that they do every day here.”
Williams added that it seems like Bella Ease has had to relocate every four years and he was grateful to the Blessing volunteers to help open a location where all of his organization’s services can be offered.
