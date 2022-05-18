QUINCY — Bella Ease will receive $425,000 for workforce recovery efforts as part of a $20 million state investment announced by Gov. JB Pritzker Wednesday.
A total of 44 community-based organizations will receive Job Training and Economic Development Program grants, which aim to expand access to workforce training services and support for unemployed or underemployed Illinois citizens.
“Investing in our people is how we drive forward an equitable economy and help businesses hit hardest by the pandemic,” Pritzker said. “Thanks to the leadership of our 44 community partners around the state, this commitment will provide participants the skills needed to build a better Illinois for everyone.”
The JTED program also supports industries that have struggled with labor shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering training focused on the most hard hit sectors such as construction or IT.
“I have long pushed for more resources towards job training so we can set people up for success, especially those coming from neighborhoods where there aren’t as many opportunities,” Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford, D-Maywood, said in the release. “This funding will assist populations in need across the entire state in addition to the West Side by developing more growth toward economic self-sufficiency.
Representatives of Bella Ease could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
