QUINCY — Two local entertainment events this summer will receive financial support courtesy of the Bet Entertainment to Quincy, or BET on Q, grant program.
During its very first meeting on Wednesday, the Bet on Q Committee approved a $3,000 grant to the Quincy Boat Club for a live music event on August 5 and 6 and a $5,000 for a live music event at Quincy Freedom Fest on July 3 and 4.
The BET on Q grant program, which receives $100,000 annually from the 1% food and beverage tax imposed by the city, is designed to support local entertainment opportunities in an effort to increase tourism and attract residents to Quincy.
The program’s committee, which is composed of planning and development staff, can award between $1,000 and $25,000 for eligible events based on several criteria, including the proposed budget of the event, estimated draw and any net profit-sharing proposal with the program.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the Quincy Boat Club event will share 50% of the gate revenue after the first 200 people come through.
“They’re expecting a crowd between 500 and 1,000,” Bevelheimer said.
Freedom Fest, however, contains to profit-sharing agreement with the grant program.
According to a memo from the city, 75% of the grant funding for approved events will be paid up front and the remaining 25% will be paid after completion of a close out evaluation form and a review of the goals of the event. This is to ensure that the event was in line with what was described to the review committee.