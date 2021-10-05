QUINCY — The Bring Events to Quincy, or BET on Q, Committee agreed to ordinance changes on Tuesday, one of which would set new guidelines on whether applicants could apply for grant funding in the future.
Approved grant applicants currently receive 75% of funding up front and will receive the remaining 25% once an event evaluation form is submitted to the city and a review is conducted to determine whether the event met certain goals.
The first two events that were approved for grant funding were a live music event hosted by the Quincy Boat Club, which received a $3,000 grant, and a live music event for Quincy Freedom Fest, which received a $5,000 grant.
However, Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said that Freedom Fest is yet to submit its evaluation paperwork and the Quincy Boat Club submitted its paperwork roughly 45 days after the event.
Because of these delays, the committee debated setting a 30-day window after an event for applicants to submit their paperwork before they no longer were eligible for the remaining 25% of grant funding.
Parrott said in the revised ordinance, applicants would have 30 days to submit paperwork before they lose out on the remaining grant funding.
“If you’re over 30 days but less than 45, you would not eligible for the 25% but you could still get BET on Q funding in the future,” Parrott said. “After 45, you would essentially be losing access to the current funding and future funding.”
However, Parrott said applicants could receive an extension beyond 45 days so long as they was an open line of communication with the city.
The committee reached consensus on these guidelines and also voted to award Quincy Boat Club the remaining 25% of their grant funding. Ordinance changes will come before the City Council in the near future.