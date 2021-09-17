QUINCY — In addition to a name change, Quincy’s Bring Entertainment to Quincy, or BET on Q, Committee is evaluating accountability standards to ensure grant recipients comply with reporting requirements after an event is held.
Since the program’s launch, the committee has a $3,000 grant to the Quincy Boat Club for a live music event in August and a $5,000 grant for a live music event at Quincy Freedom Fest.
Outside of these two requests, the committee had recommended one other application: a $10,000 bring Purple Xperience, a nationally touring Prince tribute band to the Oakley Lindsay Center for a one-night event in October.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said approved BET on Q grant applications will receive 75% of the funding up front and the remaining 25% once an event closeout evaluation form is submitted and a review is performed to determine whether the event met the goals set out in the application.
Evaluation forms must be submitted within 30 days of the event. However, Bevelheimer said the city is yet to receive reports from the Quincy Boat Club and Freedom Fest events.
Therefore, the committee considered amending the program during its Tuesday meeting to stipulate that any applicant that fails to submit its report within the their 30-day window loses the right to claim the remaining 25% of funding.
“We really want a metric to determine whether (the event) makes sense and if it has an impact on community and hospitality,” Bevelheimer said.
The committee also agreed on Tuesday to change the program’s name to the Bring Events To Quincy grant program to keep in the spirit of trying to attract new events and visitors to Quincy instead of funding events that draw a significant local crowd. Three different logo designs for the program also are under consideration.
The committee also evaluated two new applications on Tuesday: a $6,000 request from the Quincy Athletic Development Association for the Quincy High School Boy’s Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament and a $20,000 request for the Quincy Basketball Shootout in January.
No motion was made to accept the request for either event.
Grant application requests for local events has been the subject of committee debate for months. In August, the committee rejected two applications from On The Rail Sports Bar and Grill for local events.