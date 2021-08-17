QUINCY — The Bring Entertainment to Quincy, or BET on Q, Committee reached consensus on Tuesday to set a limit on the percentage of an entertainment opportunity’s upfront costs coverable by the program’s grant funding.
Tuesday’s special meeting was prompted by the committee’s rejection of two $10,000 grant requests submitted by On the Rail Sports Bar and Grill for outdoor concerts. The total expenses of the first concert were estimated to be $12,100 and the second concert’s expenses were estimated at $11,650.
Since the program’s inception, the committee has authorized grants covering no more than 30% of an event’s total costs.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said Tuesday that he is in favor of setting a limit to the percentage of total costs. Committee members agreed that 30% could be an acceptable limit.
“I don’t know that (30%) is the right number but I don’t think we ought to do 80%,” Troup said. “And I don’t know if that’s based on the size of the project or whatever but I do think that some limit of how much are we contributing toward the total cost should be a factor.”
Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said the committee could include the same clause for the cost percentage that is used for the $25,000 limit of individuals grant requests, which states that the limit could be raised based on the draw and impact of the event.
The BET on Q Program is intended to draw local entertainment opportunity to Quincy. It is funded by a $100,000 contribution from the city’s 1% food and beverage and has allocated $18,000 for three entertainment events since its inception.
Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said to encourage more people or organizations to apply for grant funding, the committee should look at changing the program’s name to “Bring an Event to Quincy.”
“Maybe people don’t understand that we’re not just looking for entertainment,” Cain said. “We’re looking for events.”
The committee brainstormed a number of alternative events not related to music, such as fall festivals, ping pong tournaments and dancing or cheerleading competitions.
Troup said that Quincy’s hotel owners have suggested that the city host more sporting activities. As an example, Troup said that teams playing football against Western Illinois University have to fly to another regional airport on a Friday and take a bus roughly two hours to Macomb.
“Why can’t we get them to fly into Quincy, spend the night here and take an hour bus ride into Macomb?” Troup asked.
The committee also proposed shortening the application paperwork to a point where applicants can attach any documentation supporting their grant request.