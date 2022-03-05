QUINCY — The $100,000 in food and beverage tax revenue reserved for Quincy’s BET on Q program could run dry after the latest round of grant applications to come before committee.
The program was established to attract outside entertainment to Quincy. Heading into 2022, the committee voted to award $18,000 for three separate events in 2021.
In February, the committee approved a $15,000 request from the Oakley-Lindsay Center to host a billiards tournament from April 10 to 17.
According to the application, the grant will “subsidize the expenses obligated by the Oakley-Lindsay Center and the Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau to host the tournament in Quincy.”
The tournament is anticipated to bring at least 200 people to Quincy and fill 1,000 hotel rooms, according to the application.
In March, the committee approved three grants: a $12,000 request from Hoops Midwest LLC to host a youth basketball tournament in Quincy in May and July, a $20,000 grant for the Big River Steampunk Festival to hold a festival in May and a $10,000 request from Game Masters to host a state and regional duck calling competition in July.
In total, the grants approved by the BET on Q selection committee amount to $75,000.
The District also submitted an application for $25,000 for Q-Fest in March but Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said the committee voted to table the request.
The committee is also working to amend the BET on Q ordinance so it better reflects the goal of bringing outside entertainment into Quincy. Funding caps also have been discussed in these ordinance talks.
