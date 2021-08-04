QUINCY — The low bid for the second phase of the Quincy Regional Airport’s roughly $30 million runway reconstruction project came in over $3 million less than initial projections.
During Wednesday’s Quincy Aeronautics Committee meeting, Airport Director Sandra Shore said bids went out for the second phase of the project in mid-July.
Although airport officials anticipated a roughly $10.5 million estimate for this phase, Shore said the lowest of two bids was at about $7.2 million. The would be covered by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
“Under American Rescue Plan, this fiscal year’s grants are 100% federal share,” Shore said. “We have zero share in this grant (and) the state has zero share in this grant so the grant is going to be written for the exact amount that the bid was.”
The committee accepted the low bid for the project as well as the grant agreement to fund the second phase once the money comes in.
Shore said the reason for bringing the grant agreement forward for approval before the funds are received was to ensure that the council could vote on it with the committee’s recommendation before the federal fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
Construction of the first phase of the project is underway and consists of the reconstruction of the main intersection of the airport’s primary and secondary runways and the removal of the airport’s third runway.
Shore had said that the airport will always have at least one active runway throughout construction.