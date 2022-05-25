QUINCY — Bids to repair and raise Quincy’s barge dock, a project that has been on the city's books for years, will be due June 8.
A pre-bid meeting with potential contractors was held Wednesday.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said a budget for this project was done two years ago but the market has changed dramatically since then. The project had been estimated to cost $1.3 million. But after severe deterioration to the dock's sheet piling was discovered, the estimate rose to about $2.2 million.
However, with the increasing price of materials and rising inflation, Conte said the estimate is now between $2.5 million and $3 million.
The city is able to cover a portion of the estimate through grants, reserves and a 29 cent per ton increase to unloading fees.
Funding could also include a portion of the $13.2 million in state funding awarded to the Mid-America Intermodal Authority Port District from the Illinois Port Facilities Capital Grant Program.
"Once bids are received, we asked for an additional 60 days to hold bids to allow time to work with the port district to kind of hammer out grant opportunities to maximum the use of grant funds for the project," Conte said.
Conte added that he has been in contact with the port district about grant allocations because the clock is ticking on when the city can allocate theirs.
"Right now, our concern is kind of the timelines of our grants versus theirs," Conte said.
The port district's plans may also include the redevelopment of the former Celotex site at 901 S. Front St. into a fully multimodal facility for transloading between barge, rail and truck.
