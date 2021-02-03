QUINCY — Bids for the first phase of a $30 million runway reconstruction project for the Quincy Regional Airport have come in below projections, according to airport director Sandra Shore.
According to Illinois Department of Transportation records, Springfield-based Illinois Valley Paving came in with a base bid of about $6.8 million for Phase 1 of the project.
Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. out of Columbia, Mo., offered a base bid of about $9 million.
During Wednesday’s Quincy Aeronautics Committee meeting, Shore said the first phase will involve the reconstruction of the main intersection of the airport’s primary and secondary runways. Once that intersection is complete, the airport’s third runway will be removed.
By removing the third runway in the first phase of the project, Shore said the asphalt and other materials can be repurposed in order to cut down costs for the next two phases.
Shore anticipated that the first phase would break ground in April or May.
Funding for the project will be 90% federal and 5% each from the state and the city. The city’s portion would be covered with a $1.5 million loan over 10 years.
About $10 million in federal funding has been secured and the airport is seeking $14 million more for the second phase of the project.
Shore said one issue the project will come across is a temporary loss in farm revenue.
“Over the course of this project, we’ll be losing some of our tillable, farmable areas, which of course we get paid by acres, so that has an impact,” Shore said. “But also on the other side, we will be gaining some farmable area back and by the end of it, (we’ll) have a pretty large net gain.”
Shore also addressed the federal mask mandate issued by President Joe Biden during the meeting and said masks have always been mandated and staff are working internally on new policies.
“I don’t anticipate any major problems but there’s a bit more bite to not wearing your mask,” Shore said.