QUINCY — Blessing Health System is challenging the transparency of two certificate of need applications filed by Quincy Medical Group: one for a 28-bed hospital at the Quincy Town Center and one for a three-bed birth center at 3301 Broadway.
Representatives of Blessing have argued that QMG has been "masking" the terms and corporate structure of an agreement with Duly Health and Care, formerly known as DuPage Medical Group, announced in September.
As a result, QMG called for public hearings on both projects, which were held on Friday.
In a Feb.7 letter to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, Blessing's legal counsel said that Duly is financially backed and controlled by Ares Management, one of the nation's largest health care private equity companies, thereby raising questions about the control a Chicago-based equity company would have over a QMG hospital.
Anne Murphy, who serves as outside legal counsel for Blessing, said the birth center project was an unprecedented effort from a private equity company to open a new facility.
She also noted a "dangerous" lack of transparency from QMG to explain the new ownership structure and corporate backing under Duly and Ares Management.
Because of these uncertainties, Blessing terminated a transfer agreement related to the project.
Juan Morado Jr., who also serves as outside counsel, said the transfer agreement is part of a long tradition of partnerships with QMG but representatives have not been forthcoming about inquiries into the organization's relationship with Duly.
"As a result, the application is incomplete and should not be approved," Morado said.
QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller said her company has been in contact with HFSRB staff and legal counsel, who determined that Duly is not required to be a co-applicant for either proposal.
However, as part of the partnership, QMG was converted from a service corporation to a professional limited liability company.
QMG has maintained that this change is the equivalent of a spouse changing their last name after getting married.
"The obstructionist tactics appear to be an attempt to keep QMG’s innovative projects from being fairly heard by the (Certificate of Need) Board and to prevent new entrants in the market," Brockmiller said.
Tracey Klein of the Chicago-based Polsinelli law firm, who represents QMG, said the public announcement of the Duly partnership was Sept. 3 but the transfer agreement was signed Sept. 14, which means Blessing would have had time to question the partnership before it moved forward with the agreement.
In May, state regulators voted 4-2 to issue an intent-to-deny ruling for the $61 million hospital proposal, citing concerns over an unnecessary duplication of services.
As part of the appeal process, QMG submitted additional materials in support of the project in July.
Applications for the hospital and birth center projects will be considered during an HFSRB meeting on April 26.Members of the public have until April 6 to submit written comments pertaining to the projects.
