QUINCY — Blessing Health System is appealing the issuance of a certificate of need for a Quincy Medical Group small format hospital, which was authorized by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.
The state board on April 26 accepted QMG's application for a 28-bed hospital with 25 medical surgical beds, three obstetric beds, three operating rooms, one procedure room, a post-anesthesia care unit, laboratory, pharmacy and imaging department. The decision came roughly a year after the state board denied the request over concerns of a possible duplication of services.
According to the complaint for administrative review, which was filed Tuesday in Sangamon County Circuit Court, the state board's decision on the QMG proposal relied on factors the Legislature did not intend for the board to consider and failed to consistently apply its regulations as required by law.
The legal review does not include a three-bed birthing center proposal from QMG, which also gained state board approval in April.
Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health System, said in a news release that the community deserves a neutral and unbiased review of the certificate of need for the benefit of every patient and that the implications are bigger than just harm to Blessing.
"Blessing Health System has an obligation to its patients and to all community hospitals in Illinois to stand up to the threat to rural acute care hospitals that is posed by investor-backed, physician-owned small format, low acuity hospitals," Kahn said. "Blessing must challenge the state board's disregard for its own mission, rules and regulations."
Blessing argues that the state board ignored its legally designated mission to ensure sustainable, equitable and inclusive health care for all residents by approving the QMG proposal without adequate consideration of the negative effects it would have on the majority of patients receiving care from Blessing.
Blessing argues that the new hospital would lead to the loss of federal "sole community hospital" status, which provides support that allows Blessing to deliver equitable and inclusive health care by subsidizing Medicare, Medicaid and charity care.
About 75% of Blessing's patient base is composed of Medicare, Medicaid and charity care.
This report will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.