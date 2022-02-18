QUINCY — Blessing Hospital was put under a temporary lockdown Thursday night after a person reportedly threatened staff members with a knife.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded at 9:53 p.m. to a report of a subject armed with a knife at Blessing.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect left the hospital. Although a description of the suspect was provided and a search of the surrounding area was conducted, officers were unable to find the suspect.
Blessing Hospital was locked down for a period of time during the incident, police said.
No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.