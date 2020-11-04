QUINCY — Although Adams County reported a record 99 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a Blessing Health System official says expansion plans are in place to ensure that the hospital has adequate capacity for hospitalized patients.
With daily COVID-19 case counts near triple digits, the Adams County Health Department released a statement via social media on Tuesday warning that hospitals will face a heavy burden if cases increase at this rate.
“We will, at this rate, run out of capacity to treat people needing medical care not just for COVID but also for heart attacks, strokes, car wrecks or other issues,” the statement read. “We all lost the moment this became a political issue.”
“This is a public health issue that has a few simple remedies. Wearing a mask works. Keeping social distance works. Keeping away from others when you are ill or have been exposed works.”
Dr. Chris Solaro, chief of medicine for Blessing Health System, said hospitalization statistics usually lag behind daily case counts, which gives the hospital a chance to make appropriate preparations for an increase in hospitalized patients.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 62 hospitalized patients, including seven individuals in the intensive care unit.
In response to increased demand, Solaro said the hospital has plans to rearrange space to accommodate patients testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital also is planning to expand to a holding area of the hospital for additional COVID-19 space.
“I’d say we’re not at a cap but we’re looking at this on a day-to-day basis and planning for any additional demand,” Solaro said.
On Wednesday, the Adams County Health Department confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 2,469. The county also reported the COVID-related death of a woman in her 50s, bringing the total number of deaths to 28.
Adams County Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said as the department was transitioning to a new COVID tracking database, it was discovered that the county’s active case numbers were not accurate. Until the database is fully converted, Welch said active cases will not be reported.
Solaro urges residents to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions to reduce the rate of COVID-19 spread.
“We want to get the message out that while we see COVID cases rising in the community, that doesn’t mean that social distancing and mask wearing can’t still work,” Solaro said. “That’s the way we’ll decrease cases and lower the demand for health care.”