Blessing nurse earns advanced certification

Lacy Nichols, BSN, RN, of the Blessed Beginnings birth center at Blessing Hospital, recently earned her status as a Neonatal Touch and Massage Certified (NTMC) nurse, joining just 1,400 child health professionals worldwide holding the certification.
The skills involved in this certification are meant to maximize the long-term developmental outcomes of children born ill or premature through enhanced skill development techniques according to a Blessing Hospital news release.
Nichols has been a member of the Blessed Beginnings staff for 13 years. She already holds a certification in low risk neonatal intensive care and serves as coordinator for the hospital’s neonatal resuscitation program. Nichols earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing. She is currently studying for a Master of Science in Nursing degree to become a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner.