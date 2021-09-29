QUINCY — Employees of Blessing Health System and Quincy Medical Group who are facing imminent termination for not agreeing to COVID-19 vaccine requirements filed suit against the health care providers on Monday.
According to a petition for declaratory relief and for writ of injunction, employees were notified in September that they would be required to become vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. It added that this policy was being compelled upon the employees by an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker.
The Blessing and QMG petitioners objected to being vaccinated or tested as it violates their moral conscience.
Although the Illinois General Assembly has authorized the implementation of an influenza vaccination program, the litigation argues that there is no such initiative for the coronavirus.
The plaintiff also filed a verified motion for emergency temporary restraining and preliminary injunction in an effort to discontinue the COVID vaccination and testing procedures as a condition of employment and restrain Blessing and QMG from terminating or disciplining employees who refuse to be vaccinated or tested.
Blessing Health System CEO Maureen Kahn said that there is no COVID vaccine mandate for Blessing employees but the health system is complying with the state’s requirements that health care workers in certain settings be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID.
“Blessing values its employees and does not want to see anyone leave the organization,” Kahn said in a statement. “The health system has been and will continue to be transparent with employees, explaining what is being asked of them, why it is being asked and what they must do to remain in compliance.”
A representative from Quincy Medical Group stated that they do not comment on active litigation.
The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory judgment that Blessing and QMG are not authorized by law to implement a compulsory vaccine or test program, that a vaccination or testing program violates the Health Care Right of Conscience Act and that termination of any Blessing or QMG staff would be wrongful in violation of public policy.
Under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, it is unlawful for any person, public or private institution or public official to discriminate against any person in any manner, including one’s refusal to receive or obtain any particular form of health care services contrary to his or her conscience.
The statute also states that it is unlawful for any public or private employer to deny admission to or impose any burdens in the terms and conditions of employment on individuals who refuse to receive any forms of health care services contrary to their conscience.
The case is set for a hearing on Thursday.