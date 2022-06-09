QUINCY — Bond remains set at $250,000 for a Quincy man charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with last week's fatal crash at 12th and Locust.
Brandon J. Wike made his first court appearance Thursday where Judge Tad Brenner agreed that bond should remain that high.
An investigation by the Quincy Police Department determined that on May 30, Wike, 20, ran a red light at the 12th Street intersection and struck the vehicle of 39-year-old Kayla Beaston-Smith, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
After being treated at Blessing Hospital, Wike was taken to the Adams County Jail on Wednesday.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said his office is still waiting for additional information before it decides to file additional charges. However, he did recommend to keep bond at $250,000.
Sarah Lucey of the Adams County public defender's office recommended that bond be reduced to $75,000 based on Wike's lack of prior charges and that the state's attorney's office has yet to file additional charges.
Eyler argued that it was unreasonable to expect lab results after one week has passed.
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson was appointed to represent Wike.
Prior to the hearing, Beaston-Smith's husband, Karoy Smith, had to be restrained by courthouse security and escorted out of the courtroom after trying to advance toward Wike.
Wike's next hearing is at 9 a.m. on June 27.