QUINCY — The traditional pomp and circumstance that goes with investiture of a new judge was toned down, but the importance was not lost.
Tad Brenner was sworn in Wednesday as circuit judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit after being elected to the at-large seat last month.
“I appreciate the faith that the voters and citizens of the Eighth Judicial Circuit placed with me,” Brenner said.
An attorney in Quincy for nearly 30 years, Brenner was robed by Judge Robert Adrian and presented a gavel by Chief Judge Frank McCartney in the brief ceremony in front of his family at the Adams County Courthouse.
“We’ve been friends, we’ve been adversaries, we’ve been on the same side at times and it’s really my honor to be able to robe you today,” Adrian said. “I wish we could have a bigger ceremony. You certainly deserve it, you worked hard to get here and I want to congratulate you on that.”
The investiture ceremony usually includes all the judges — current and retired — as well as family and friends, but COVID-19 precautions have reduced capacity in courtrooms across the state.
“We are in very unusual times, and we need to protect the public’s safety to the extent that we can,” Brenner said. “The bottom line is the investiture occurred. Taking office is the most important thing, and fortunately, I am now able to do that.”
A sixth-generation Quincy native, Brenner started practicing law in Adams County in 1991 when he became a public defender. After two years, he returned to private practice, where his main focus on civil litigation.
Brenner said it’s bittersweet to leave his law practice.
“For 30 years, I’ve worked with some clients that entire period of time,” he said. “I will miss that. I will miss dealing with the issues that I dealt with as an advocate. My true hope is that I can deal with similar important issues from the bench. I think that my background of having been an advocate for complex issues makes me uniquely suited for dealing with such things from the bench, and I truly hope that I can serve the people of West-Central Illinois in that regard.”
Brenner ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election. He defeated Drew Erwin for the Republican nomination in the March primary election with nearly 55% of the vote. Erwin had been sworn in as circuit judge in September 2019 to fill the remainder of Judge Mark Drummond’s unexpired term.
As is traditional with new judges, Brenner will be assigned to traffic court, as well as probate court. He also will be assigned civil cases where other judges throughout the circuit have conflicts.