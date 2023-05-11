Running for a reason

Participants in the 5K Fun Run/Walk cross the line Saturday morning at the 2022 Bridge the Gap to Health Race. This year's event is set for Saturday

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Organizers of the 23rd annual Bridge the Gap to Health Race are looking forward to Saturday's race, which includes both the Memorial and and Bayview bridges for the first time since 2019.

“It’s really just a unique experience, you can’t do that any other time legally,” said race organizer Morgan Parker. “It makes it a lot of fun whether someone is coming from near or far to run the race.”

