QUINCY — Organizers of the 23rd annual Bridge the Gap to Health Race are looking forward to Saturday's race, which includes both the Memorial and and Bayview bridges for the first time since 2019.
“It’s really just a unique experience, you can’t do that any other time legally,” said race organizer Morgan Parker. “It makes it a lot of fun whether someone is coming from near or far to run the race.”
As of Wednesday afternoon the race had around 800 participants signed up for the 5K, 10K and half-marathon routes. The goal is to have 1,000 participants racing Saturday morning.
“Now that the (Memorial Bridge) is back open and things are back to normal we’re hoping to see more people,” said Parker. "Each year we want to grow the race and see more people running."
Parker admits it’s going to be a challenge with it being a busy weekend in Quincy with graduations and Mother’s Day.
“We started promoting walking or running with mom to make a fun memory this Mother’s Day weekend,” she said. “We’re offering a discount for participants who run with their mom on Saturday, that code and information is on our Bride the Gap Facebook Page.”
Though the Bridge the Gap is a fun and unique experience, it’s designed to give back to the community.
“It’s important to the community because the money raised goes to support those in need,” Parker said. “For the second year the funds are supporting the YWCA Supporting Housing Program.”
Parker explained that the YWCA supports some of the most vulnerable individuals and families in the community. The organization moves them from homelessness to safe, affordable housing.
Last year the run made $53,000 for the community. This year Parker hopes to raise even more.
“The more we raise the more we can assist the community through the YWCA,” she said. “We want to raise $60,000, but the cherry on top would be to raise $65,000!”
Registration is open for the Bridge the Gap race until race day. It is 35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K, $55 for the half marathon, $35 for a virtual entry and $5 for the Kids run.
Participants can register online at bridgethegaptohealth.com, during packet pickup on Friday or before the race Saturday morning.
Packet pickup was moved to a new location this year. It is from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Quincy Medical Group building at 235 N. 12th. Like previous years, participants are encouraged to bring a canned food item to packet pick-up for local food pantries.
On race day, registrations will be from 6:30 a.m. until the cannon sounds at 8 a.m.
Street closures for drivers will be announced Thursday on the Bridge the Gap Facebook page. Drivers are reminded that traffic on both bridges will be reduced to one lane.
Parker encourages everyone to come out and participate or cheer on the racers.
“Rain or shine, we hope to see the Quincy community show up,” Parker said.
The race will start and end at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
An award ceremony is planned for around 9:30 a.m. Plaques will be given to the top male and female overall finishers; plus awards will be given to the top male and females in different age groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.