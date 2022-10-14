QUINCY — West-bound traffic on Broadway in Quincy will be diverted to the turn lane beginning on Monday to allow for work on the water services in the area.
The City of Quincy stated in a release that, starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, the closure will affect both west-bound lanes of Broadway between 22nd and 24th streets. Both lanes will be merged and shifted to the turn lane to allow for the replacement of a water main, water services, and a fire hydrant.
