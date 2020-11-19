MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Diane Robertson compares participating in the search process for a new Brown County school superintendent to voting in a presidential election.
“Your voice needs to be heard,” she said. “The more people that we can hear from the better idea we can shape about who would be a person who could be successful as their school superintendent.”
Robertson works with School Exec Connect, the firm hired by the Brown County School Board to fill the job held since 2014 by Vicki Phillips.
School Board President Philip Krupps hopes to have a new superintendent hired by early spring, but understands “there’s a lot of variables” and the candidate pool may be “somewhat compromised” with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our most important consideration is securing the strongest candidate pool, and ultimately the best person, to lead our district,” he said in a letter to district residents.
The search process involves both school district employees and the community.
The community can participate in an online survey looking at the district’s strengths and challenges as well as preferred skills and characteristics for the new superintendent. The online survey link will be available Nov. 23 through Dec. 4 on the school district’s website, bchornets.com.
Targeted focus groups with school district and community members will provide more detailed information, and two open forums on Dec. 3 done via Zoom — one for staff members and one for community members — will provide another opportunity for stakeholder input. Reservations, due by Nov. 30, are available by sending email to McKenzie.Taute@bchornets.com.
School Exec Connect will use information from the survey, focus groups and forums to develop a superintendent profile to present to the School Board on Dec. 16.
“Once we develop that profile, we will use that to recruit and screen candidates for the position,” said Robertson, who retired in 2013 as Mendon’s superintendent and now leads the firm’s downstate Illinois searches and mentors new and veteran superintendents. “We’re trying to find a good match for the district. If it’s not the right fit, nothing’s going to go forward for the sake of the kids.”
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 8.
“Most superintendent searches we conduct take somewhere between three and four months to complete. The timeline is very doable,” Robertson said. “What we will be doing different in this search process is because of the pandemic, we will be doing a lot of stakeholder meetings and communications online. In ordinary times, we do those in person.”
Highlights of the search process include:
• School Exec Connect will interview and vet promising candidates by mid-January and recommend a slate of five to seven candidates to the board on Jan. 27.
• The School Board holds initial interviews with the candidates Jan. 29 and 30, then narrows the field to three finalists.
• Stakeholders interview the three finalists and report to the School Board. The board conducts second interviews with the finalists on Feb. 6, then selects and vets its top choice in mid- to late-February and negotiates a contract. Only the final candidate’s name will be announced publicly as part of the confidential search process.
• By the end of February, board members take formal action to hire the new superintendent who will start July 1.
The School Board had approved plans for Phillips to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year, but the timeline shifted with the board approving her retirement, effective immediately, at its September meeting.
“It did come a little sooner than we expected ... We regrettably accepted that. We miss her and her leadership but totally understand her directive and goals and wish her the best,” School Board President Philip Krupps said. “She was the first female superintendent in our community’s history. We’ll look back on that as a big thing for our community, and she did it very well.”
Krupps said the board hired Curt Simonson as interim superintendent in October. Simonson is wrapping up an interim post with the Franklin school district and will work in both districts through the end of the year before focusing solely on Brown County on a part-time basis, working 120 days through the end of the school year.
Simonson works with the LEAD training program, through the Regional Office of Education No. 1, which includes Brown County’s three principals. “He has worked with them. They know him very well, and there’s already tremendous rapport there,” Krupps said. “Curt’s been a wonderful find for us.”