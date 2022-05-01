Bruce Douglas discusses career, purpose during FCA banquet

QUINCY — Quincy High School basketball legend Bruce Douglas was one of two guest speakers at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet at Quincy University's Pepsi Arena on Sunday.
This is the first fundraiser the organization has held in Quincy in more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Douglas was the first speaker but the platform address was delivered by Dan Meers, the "KC Wolf" mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Douglas said he has had some connections with FCA through speaking engagements in Champaign and was contacted by FCA for Sunday's fundraiser.
"I've been a part of things they do for years, even when I was in college being a part of the FCA and some of the programs they do," Douglas said. "Our relationship has been long-term but as far as being involved with speaking, this is the first done I've done that through the organization especially in this area."
Douglas amassed a 123-5 record and three state tournament appearances while at Quincy High School from 1978-82.
He was named a McDonald's All-American his senior year and named Mr. Basketball in Illinois, an award that honors the best high school boys basketball player in the state. In 2007, Douglas was voted as one of the "100 Legends of the IHSA Boys Basketball Tournament."
Douglas would become a four-year starter at the University of Illinois before playing for the Sacramento Kings and in the Continental Basketball Association.
KHQA Sports Director Chris Duerr, who was the emcee of the banquet, said he wasn't fortunate enough to watch Douglas play at Quincy but his accomplish surpass what he has done on the court.
"I've seen him at camp, I've seen him reach out to young people, I've seen the influence and power he has and I've seen the humility and grace of his works and his actions," Duerr said.
But in spite of everything he was able to accomplish, Douglas said he felt something was missing from his life once he walked away from the game.
"And it was during that time that God really revealed himself to me," Douglas said.
He added that he came to the realization that his purpose was not to win everything he did but rather to make God's name known.
Douglas said he tries to visit Quincy a couple of times a year to visit his mother but since his nephew, Andy Douglas, is the head coach at QHS, he will also visit the Blue Devils.
"When I get in town, I definitely check in with all of my past and future teammates and all of the programs in town," Douglas said.
