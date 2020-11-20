QUINCY — On Nov. 10, the Adams County Board passed an $18.2 million spending plan that would help to reduce negative fund balances and keep the county on track to pass a flat property tax levy in December.
But despite state law requiring county governments make their budgets “conveniently available” to the public at least 15 days prior to approval, the 21-page spending plan was not available online prior to passage and a request from The Herald-Whig to see the draft budget ahead of the Nov. 10 vote was denied by county board officials.
Under Illinois statute, a county government’s annual budget “shall be made conveniently available to public inspection and provided to the public at a public meeting at least 15 days prior to final action thereon except that nothing in this act shall restrict a county board or board of county commissioners from acting at a public meeting to amend a budget after making that budget available to the public and prior to final adoption.”
A request to Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp from The Herald-Whig to view the fiscal 2021 budget on Nov. 10 was referred to Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider, who denied the request but later provided the budget minutes before the Nov. 10 county board meeting began.
Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said the issue of a member of the public being unable to view the budget had never been brought up in his four years as state’s attorney so he wasn’t familiar with the statute. But the situation provided a lesson for the county about transparency.
“Clearly, we were wrong,” Farha said.
Snider said he has served on the finance committee for 10 of the 18 years he has been on the county board and he has never been asked for the budget.
“If it’s the rule, we have to figure out how to deal with it,” Snider said.
Moving forward, Farha said the budget will be made available to the public online prior to a vote, which Snider said can easily be done.
Farha added that Niekamp is responsible for his own office, and a request to view the budget shouldn’t have to go through the Adams County Board.
“Over the course of the next month, we’ll develop some reminders and policies to make certain it doesn’t happen again,” Farha said.
This statute applies to all counties not required by law to pass an annual appropriation bill within the first quarter of the fiscal year. Should it be determined that a violation had occurred, the person or persons responsible will have committed a Class B misdemeanor, according to the statute.
State statute also says that any possible budget-related violation will have no bearing on the validity of a proposed tax levy otherwise in conformity with the law.