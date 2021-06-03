QUINCY — Quincy Fire Department responded to a call Thursday afternoon of a building collapsing on Quincy’s north side.
The roof of the former Geers Super Market building at 1340 N. Fifth appeared to shift to the south. The dormers on the north side of the building were leaning back while a hole opened under the eaves on the south wall.
“We had a call from a citizen” about the roof collapsing, said Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said. “No residents lived in the building that we know of. There’s no gas connection into the building, but there is a power line, so we had Ameren disconnect that just to be sure.”
Paul Geers owns properties in the neighborhood. He said that his family owned the building and operated H.B. Geers (later Geers Super Market) in the building from 1920 until 1960.
“It’s sad to see the history going away,” Geers said.
Vahlkamp said the sidewalks and streets around the building would be barricaded to keep residents from walking or parking near the building. City officials were making efforts to contact the property owner, and Vahlkamp said the building would need to come down as quickly as possible.
This is the second building to see this kind of damage in a week following the collapse of 803 N. Sixth over the weekend.