TAYLOR, Mo. — A man is under arrest after the Marion County Sheriff's Department investigated an arson and burglary at Sunoco Gas Station at 8460 Highway 24, Taylor, Mo.
During the investigation, a suspect, Shawn R. Stankewitz, from California was identified as a suspect.
According to a press release, the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued an arrest warrant for Stankewitz for arson in the second degree and burglary in the second degree. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond. Stankewitz is currently incarcerated in Illinois and awaiting extradition to the Marion County Jail.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Service, the Palmyra Fire Department and the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.
All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.