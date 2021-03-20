QUINCY — A vote to establish a business development district that encompasses Quincy Mall properties and a few adjacent sites may be taken by the end of the month, according to city officials.
The proposed district would run north of Broadway from 30th to 36th streets and include the entirety of the Quincy Mall, which was recently rebranded as the Quincy Town Center, the former County Market building and the former Sears location.
“The city offered inclusion in the (business development district) to representatives of the former Shopko and Kmart properties but they declined,” Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer wrote in a memo to the city council.
In order to fund redevelopment in this blighted portion of the community, a 1% retail sales tax would be imposed on all businesses within the district. An ordinance establishing the district also would impose a 1% hotel-motel tax on any future developments.
Adam Stroud of PGAV Planners, who was hired by the city to perform a feasibility study on the district, gave a presentation on the proposal earlier this month.
Stroud also will be in attendance during Monday’s city council meeting to review the district.
The equalized assessed value of the affected area has experienced a roughly 17.5% decrease in the last five years, according to the study.
The first reading of an ordinance establishing the district also will take place on Monday. However, Bevelheimer said the hope is that the council will waive third reading and vote to approve the district during its next meeting March 29.
Should the city council approve the district by the end of the month, the tax would go into effect this summer, Bevelheimer said.
But before that happens, the state must verify that all of the addresses of all affected business and properties reside within the district.
The Quincy City Council meeting will be on Monday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of Quincy City Hall, 706 Maine St.