QUINCY — A special permit for planned development to operate a cafe at the former Adams Elementary School building on Jefferson was approved by the City Council so long as alcohol and gaming was prohibited.
The cafe, which could seat around 30 people, would be located in the cafeteria of the former school. The space has been used as a prep kitchen for a mobile food truck for the last two months, according to city staff.
With the cafe’s proximity to the site of a rejected video gambling parlor proposal, neighbors had raised concerns that the business could allow alcohol sales and video gambling in the future.
Therefore, Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, proposed an amendment to the request that would prohibit the sale of alcohol or video gaming, a measure that was approved by the City Council.
Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said he spoke with the petitioner, Christina Griffin, after the meeting and she advised him that she did not express any concerns with the added condition. She had also said that alcohol sales and gaming are not in their plans.
City staff’s recommendation for the project contained a number of stipulations: that indoor dining is prohibited until the completion of a parking lot south of the building, that required parking is clearly designated in the northern and planned southern parking lots, that the mobile food truck can be parked in the north lot and that hours of operation be between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
