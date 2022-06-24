QUINCY — One of the most crowded primary races in Adams County is a bid for the three open seats in the seventh district, which includes areas south of Quincy such as Sheridan Estates and the villages of Payson and Plainville.
Incumbents Theresa Bockhold, R-7; Joe Zanger, R-7, and David Hoskins, R-7, are trying to retain their seats but face primary challenges from GOP candidates Jeremy Allen and former Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer.
Bockhold said she decided to run for re-election because she wants to continue to make Adams County a great place to live and raise a family. She added that she wants to make sure her grandchildren, who are the seventh generation on her farm, have the same opportunities she had in the county.
Like all local governments, Bockhold said the county’s biggest issue is funding and trying to do more with less.
“I think this board has done an excellent job of holding the line on property taxes while maintaining and improving the services that our constituents expect,” Bockhold said. “Our federal and state governments are in utter chaos but Adams County is fiscally sound.”
Allen said in the old days, people took turns volunteering to be involved in politics, which was not done for financial gain or public recognition. And after observing far too many people unwilling to stand up for what’s right on behalf of the people of Adams County, he felt it was his turn to step forward.
Allen said he is not familiar with what is going on in the county because so many matters are being addressed in closed during meetings, such as pay raises for county officials.
“What I hear that’s happening is to the benefit of the politicians and not to the people and that’s disturbing to me,” Allen said.
Zanger said when he originally ran for office and was elected in 2012, he felt the county was losing too many friends and neighbors to Missouri due to property taxes. Therefore, Zanger said he wants to have the opportunity to keep the community strong.
In today’s informational age, Zanger said the county needs to be proactive with IT infrastructure to be prepared for future growth and to keep residents safe.
“It’s no surprise our county has deep agricultural roots and continues to be a major hub for miles around,” Zanger said. “With my background and experience, I will keep our community on pace for what we’ve already come to appreciate, while implementing opportunities to better our lives and those of our children.”
Hoskins said he decided to run for a second term on the county board because whether residents of the seventh district work directly in agriculture or one of the county’s many other local industries, he wants to make sure the “rural” community has a voice.
The current labor shortage is what Hoskins deemed to be the biggest issues Adams County faces. But as an active former and having an insurance background, Hoskins said he has a unique perspective on county government.
“The number of available jobs versus applicants is at a level that I have not seen in my lifetime,” Hoskins said. “We need to educate individuals as to the benefits of being engaged in the workforce and foster an environment that is friendly to small business entrepreneurs.”
With all of the county board seats up for grabs, Fischer said he felt it was a good time to bring his years of public service experience as a deputy and sheriff to the board. And by watching various county boards change over the years, Fischer added that he can bring a good voice and representation to county issues.
“When it comes to different situations like emergencies and public relations, I bring experience,” Fischer said. “You’re looking at someone with 24 years of experience working as a front line employee to being on management.”
As sheriff, Fischer said he handled one of the biggest budgets in the county and negotiated with multiple labor organizations over collective bargaining agreements.
The three GOP candidates who receive the most votes on Tuesday will face a challenge from one Democratic candidate in November: Adams County Democratic Party Chair Katherine Daniels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.