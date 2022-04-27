PITTSFIELD — The Pike County Board denied a rezoning request that would allow for the development of an adult-use cannabis craft grow, a cannabis infuser organization and a cannabis transporting organization facility in the county.
The county board had tabled two requests related to the project last month: a rezoning petition to change two Pike County parcels in Martinsburg Township, which are owned by a manager of GanjaThai LLC out of Chicago, from agricultural to industrial and a conditional use permit to operate the proposed businesses.
Pike County Chairman Jim Sheppard said the tabling was because both applications were incomplete at the time of the board's March meeting.
The conditional use request had not presented county-mandated sewer requirements, which remained unresolved during Monday's meeting, Sheppard said. The board also was waiting for a check to clear from the developer related to the rezoning request.
The project has faced significant criticism from the public.
Although the Pike County Planning Commission recommended the requests in February, the Pike County Zoning Board rejected both requests following a significant amount of negative feedback during a hearing in March.
Sheppard said a motion to deny the rezoning was unanimous and required little discussion from the county board.
"A large contingent from the Martinsburg area was there but they didn't have to speak," Sheppard said.
With the rezoning request denied, Sheppard said there was no need to vote on the conditional use permit.
