PITTSFIELD — The Pike County Board is expected to rule on petitions that would advance the development of an adult-use cannabis craft grow, a cannabis infuser organization and a cannabis transporting organization facility during its Monday meeting.
The board will vote on two proposals related to the project: a rezoning petition to change two Pike County parcels in Martinsburg Township from agricultural to industrial and a conditional use permit to operate the proposed businesses.
The affected parcels are owned by Apiwatch Duangjan, who is the manager of GanjaThai LLC out of Chicago, according to records from the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State.’
County commissions have had mixed responses to the requests.
On Feb. 23, the Pike County Planning Commission recommended the request in a 3-1 vote.
However, Pike County Zoning Administrator Greg Wyatt said the Zoning Board rejected the proposals during a public hearing on March 9, which drew a lot of public feedback.
“It was a well-attended meeting,” Wyatt said.
The County Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Pike County Courthouse.
The expansion of craft grower businesses in the state of Illinois has faced numerous challenges.
Last year, the state of Illinois awarded the first 40 craft grower licenses and was required to award another 60 licenses by Dec. 21. The state missed this target because of pending litigation.
However, the Chicago Tribune reported on March 16 that the state of Illinois won a court order to award 60 new craft cannabis growing licenses.
