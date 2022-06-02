Canton recognized as Gigabit City for its high-speed broadband service

CANTON — Representatives of yondoo Broadband LLC out of Baltimore recognized this Missouri community as a certified Gigabit City during a ceremony Thursday morning.
The recognition indicates that high-speed broadband is available for all city residents at speeds of one gigabit per second or faster.
Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips said this level of broadband service is something that is not common in rural areas but thanks to a private investment from yondoo, who have been in the community for a couple of years, the city can meet the technology demands of its residents.
"We really hope it works in the long run to attract and retain business and bring in some new folks to our community," Phillips said.
To achieve official certification, a community must have a 100% fiber optic network available to all business and residences within the network area with data speeds of one gigabit or greater. The network also must be scalable and expandable to greater than one gigabit. Canton is one of only a few cities in northeast Missouri to gain this recognition.
Prior to working with yondoo, Phillips said there were days where the city's website would be operating at 50 megabytes per second.
But with the enhanced broadband, it will be easy for residents to pay utility bills online, access court information, view the city's master plan and utilize other services.
"In the coming days or months, we'll also be revising our website to make it more up to date," Phillips said.
