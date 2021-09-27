QUINCY — Cape Air received a new four-year contract to provide passenger air service from Quincy Regional Airport.
Cape Air will split 36 weekly round trip flights between Chicago O'Hare International Airport and St. Louis-Lambert International Airport using nine-seat Tecnam P2012 Travellers, according to the order from U.S. Department of Transportation awarding the Essential Air Service contract. The order was filed last week.
Under this plan, the annual subsidy would be about $3.3 million in the first year and about $3.6 million by the end of the contract.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Quincy, said in a news release that expanded service at the airport will increase economic opportunity for the whole region.
"Reliable and constant access to both Chicago and St. Louis hubs will provide invaluable connections for my constituents traveling for business purposes or leisurely," LaHood said in the release. "I was proud to advocate on behalf of the Quincy Regional Airport for this selection and will continue to support Illinois’ transportation system."
In June, the Quincy Aeronautics Committee recommended a four-year contract with Cape Air for essential air service over two other bidders.
As part of the contract, Cape Air offered a $75,000 marketing budget to promote partnerships with local businesses.
Quincy Regional Airport Director Sandy Shore said in the release that she is thankful for LaHood's advocacy for Quincy and western Illinois.
"The essential air service, with connections to two hubs, is an invaluable asset to Quincy and surrounding region," Shore said in the release. "The concurrence of the United States Department of Transportation with the City of Quincy’s recommendation is the perfect example of how our representatives can speak for us."