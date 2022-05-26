QUINCY — The U.S. Department of Transportation is prohibiting Cape Air from terminating its essential air services at Quincy and Burlington, Iowa, until new carriers can be found.
Earlier this month, Cape Air filed a 90-day notice effective Aug. 1 to terminate passenger air service in Quincy primarily due to a pilot shortage.
But under an order issued Wednesday, the company is required to maintain the minimum level of service under federal statute. Failure to comply with the minimum service requirements as required by the USDOT order may result in the referral of the matter to the Department's Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings.
Gabriel Hanafin, interim director of the Quincy Regional Airport, said he expected Cape Air to continue service with the airport until a new carrier is selected and Wednesday's order makes it a matter of public record.
The Department is requesting proposals from EAS carriers to operate Quincy and Burlington beginning within 60 to 90 days after a carrier selection order is issued.
Proposals should be filed no later than July 1 and should also be consistent with the services each community currently receives.
Hanafin said it's possible that the Quincy airport will see proposals with fewer roundtrips than Cape Air's contract.
"I think we cold probably expect to see a similar number of roundtrips," Hanafin said. "What might change is the destinations."
Cape Air had been under a four-year, $13.8 million contract to provide 18 nonstop round trips per week to Chicago and 18 round trips per week to St. Louis.
However, Cape Air is not the only company to announce it would be dropping out of multiple cities due to pilot shortages. In March, SkyWest Airlines, which previously offered service in Quincy, announced that it would be ending service to 29 cities.
